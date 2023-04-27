KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of a man wanted in connection with the April 5 shooting and injuring of three Kansas City, Kansas police officers.

Jae’veon Mitchell Locke, 21, faces several charges including three counts of attempted capital murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated endangering of a child, and distribution of fentanyl.

Locke was released by mistake on April 21 from the Platte County Jail.

Locke is described as standing 6’1″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and a scar on his right arm.

U.S. Marshals said Locke should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his current location is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Authorities aren’t giving any indication if they think Locke is still in the area or has made it beyond Missouri and Kansas.

Platte County authorities released Locke after receiving him from the Jackson County, Missouri Jail. He had misdemeanor warrants in Platte County, but it’s still unclear why he was taken there over Wyandotte County, the home of the more serious charges.