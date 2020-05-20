US number of births fall to 35-year low, coronavirus could drive it down more

U.S. births continued to decrease last year, leading to the fewest number of newborns in 35 years.

The decline is the latest sign of a prolonged national “baby bust” that’s been going on for more than a decade.

Some experts believe the decline will get even worse because of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy. Fewer people may be able to shoulder the financial burden of more children.

The latest numbers were released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aside from a one-year uptick in 2014, U.S. births have been falling every year since 2007. A report in May, 2019, stated America had the fewest number of births in 32 years.

Experts say there are a number of causes, but chief among them are shifting attitudes about motherhood.