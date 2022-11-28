KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the time of year when people have made a list and are frantically trying to check it twice before Christmas arrives.

This year, Santa and his elves are also finding themselves a little strapped for time and in need of extra help.

The United States Postal Service is working to recruit workers for a very special part-time job over the next month.

Volunteers are needed for USPS Operation Santa. For the past 110 years, the program has answered letters mailed to Santa. The jolly elf verifies the identities of some very special people he choses to help with the program every year.

Each approved volunteer is able to adopt letters and respond, providing a little extra magic during the holiday season. Some children and families have simple requests, others request specific gifts that need to be bought, mailed, and delivered before Christmas morning.

Anyone who would like to help Santa can register online at USPSOperationSanta.com. Click on the registration link and follow the prompts.

If approved, letters can be adopted through Dec. 19.

Children can also write to Santa through the USPSOperationSanta.com link.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.