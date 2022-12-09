KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grant Wahl, one of the world’s leading sports journalist and a Kansas City area native died Friday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar.

U.S. Soccer released a statement Friday night saying “the entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport.”

The statement went on to say that Wahl’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across the sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for “our beautiful game.”

Wahl tweeted just Thursday afternoon saying “They just don’t care. Qatari World Cup organizers don’t even hide their apathy over migrant worker deaths, including the most recent one.”

Last month, Wahl said he was detained and briefly refused entry to a match because of a “rainbow soccer ball t-shirt” he was wearing.

“Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us,” the statement continued. “U.S. Soccer sends its sincerest condolences to Grant’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder and all of his family members, friends and colleagues in the media and we thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on our game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on.

The 48-year-old was born in Mission, Kansas and attended Shawnee Mission East High School and Princeton University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in politics in 1996.

He worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, known primarily for his coverage of soccer and college basketball, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to update as information becomes available.

