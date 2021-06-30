US State Department will allow people to choose gender on passports

WASHINGTON D.C. — People applying for a passport will now be able to select their own gender, a change from the previous process, according to the United States Department of State.

Those who are either trying to get a passport for the first time or who want to reapply for a different gender can select between two options: male or female. The State Department claims they are working on also adding an option for gender non-conforming citizens.

“The process of adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is complex and will take time for extensive updates to our information technology (IT) systems,” the department states. “We cannot provide an exact timeline.”

Previously, citizens were required to present medical certification to change genders on a passport. Otherwise, officials had to use citizen records, like a birth certificate.

“We are committed to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people – including LGBTQI+ persons,” the department states.