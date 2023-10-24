KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has partnered with Kansas City to enhance delivery and finance infrastructure projects

The Emerging Projects Agreement focuses on $15 billion worth of Kansas City projects designed to improve the infrastructure throughout the area.

The partnership will help with work for an east-west KC Streetcar extension, which hopes to connect underserved communities with health care and jobs.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the department hopes to bring safer, cleaner and modern transportation to Kansas City.

“I’ve had the chance to see firsthand the great strides Kansas City is taking to modernize their infrastructure, and this agreement will help advance that work for years to come,” Buttigieg said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he’s honored to have a partnership with USDOT to improve the community.

“I am thrilled about our collaboration to bring billions of dollars to our community to make improvements,” Lucas said.

According to Lucas, the improvements include reconnecting communities once torn apart by highway construction, creating a rapid transit system from the airport to the city, and making critical repairs to our bridges.

Here are some of the projects that could benefit:

The city will get funding from Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loans, Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing (RRIF), Private Activity Bonds (PABs) and technical assistance grants.