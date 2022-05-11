OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park, Kansas will soon be home to the metro’s only used LEGO brick store.

KC Brick Store opens to the public Friday, May 13.

Owners Daniel and Erin Barton said they got the idea to bring a used LEGO brick store to the Kansas City area after watching LEGO Masters on FOX4.

“One of our favorite teams, they said that they met at a used LEGO brick store, and we were like, ‘That’s really cool. We should go check out ours,'” Erin said.

“And so we did some research, and there was nothing around. The closest one was Omaha, and the other was St. Louis. And so we figured, hey, this is the perfect area. So that’s kind of the dream for the last two years.”

The couple has been planning to open the business for two years.

“It was interesting trying to get ahold of funding during COVID because everyone was doing the PPP loans and not many people were doing new business loans,” Daniel said.

The couple spent the past two years stocking up on used bricks and buying them wholesale.

KC Brick Store features nearly 10,000 mini figures for fans to enjoy.

“They can expect a lot more mini figures than they’ve ever seen, unless they’ve been to a used brick store. We’ll have a good variety. A little bit of everything for everyone.”

KC Brick Store is located at 9252 Metcalf Ave. The store opens Friday at 11 a.m. Regular business hours are 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily except for Tuesday.

