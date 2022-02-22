(Nexstar) – Many online workers reported roadblocks as soon as they logged on Tuesday morning after outages on key online tools went offline for some, according to the web monitoring site DownDetector.

The popular messaging Slack appeared to be out for some users while functioning for others much of the morning. The company confirmed as much, tweeting “we are looking into it.”

Some users experiencing desktop outages reported better luck using their mobile app to access conversations. DownDetector showed reports of issues declining to normal levels about three hours after the initial spike after 6 a.m. Pacific Time.

Similarly, DownDetector identified a spike in Amazon Web Services beginning before 7 a.m. Pacific Time, Reports to DownDetecor suggest the AWS issues were being reported in much smaller numbers than Slack, and the company had not addressed any issues on the AWS Support Twitter account.

For the software building tool GitHub, DownDedector reveals reports of spotty issues overnight with a spike surging around the time of the AWS outage. The total number of reported issues with GitHub was also small, suggesting any issue identified by DownDetector may not be widespread. Both AWS and GitHub saw reports of issues trail off in the immediate hours after the spike.