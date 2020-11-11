Utah man arrested after driving 130 mph, says he was headed to Missouri to kill McCaskill, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man on LSD and Adderall who said he was headed to Missouri to kill former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill was arrested Wednesday in Utah.

State troopers caught him driving up to 130 mph around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, court records say. After a short pursuit and eventually spiking his tires, George William Stahl, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, was taken into custody.

The 36-year-old made several threats against McCaskill after being arrested and told authorities he was planning to kill her, an affidavit says. McCaskill, a two-term Democratic senator, lost her seat in the 2018 election and has since become a political analyst for NBC News.

Troopers said was “belligerent and appeared heavily intoxicated,” according to court documents. They found an empty 12-pack of beer in his vehicle along with another partially consumed 12-pack.

Stahl told officials he was on Adderall and LSD and had been drinking beer, court records say.

He was taken to a fire station for a medical evaluation before being booked in the Summit County jail for investigation of making a threat of terrorism, failing to stop at the command of police, reckless driving, speeding, DUI and drug possession. He has not been formally charged.

“Obviously, this is not the first time there have been threats, and that is never good,” McCaskill told The Associated Press in a statement. “But the political temperature is very high right now, which makes it concerning.”

It could not be determined if Stahl had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.