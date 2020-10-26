Utah man charged in violent rape, assault of gay woman allowed pretrial release without bail

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Salt Lake City man accused of a violent rape and assault of a woman while telling her he was going to “fix the gay,” has been allowed a pretrial release without bail.

Adam Quinn Atwood, 34 was arrested on March 25 on seven first-degree felony charges of rape (x2), object rape (x3), aggravated kidnapping, and forcible sodomy, and four second-degree felony forcible sexual assault (x2), and aggravated assault (x2).

According to charging documents, the victim was visiting Atwood’s wife at their home the night of the alleged attack.

The victim told police when she got there the woman’s husband was intoxicated. After a while the friend disappeared as Atwood got closer and closer to her. The woman got up to leave when Atwood convinced her to walk to a nearby convenience store with him to get more beer.

When they returned, they went into the kitchen where the woman told police she was sitting on a stool and Atwood approched her and started touching her inappropriately and she said no.

“She told the suspect to stop and no and he asked her if she was sure she didn’t like it and if she was sure she was gay,” the probable cause statement reads.

The victim told police she tried to leave and when she got to her car, Atwood “grabbed her by the back of the neck and forced her back into the house.” She said he pushed her down the stairs, picker her up and pushed her down to the basement. He then “placed his arm around her neck and choked her, she stated she could kinda breathe and possibly blacked out,” documents state.

Atwood reportedly kept on with the assault. Police records state the victim told Atwood she is lesbian and kept telling him “she didn’t like guys” in an attempt to get him to stop.

“[The vicim] stated the suspect told her he was going to fix the gay,” records state.

Atwood then raped her, sexually assault her and then threw her up against the wall, according to charging documents.

The victim said she also tried to remind the suspect that his wife and children were upstairs, but that didn’t stop him.

When she fell the the floor, the suspect allegedly grabbed her by the back of the neck to stand her up and began to stranger her from behind. He then threw her to the ground where she hit her head on the coffee table. Atwood then strangled her again and raped her again.

At some point, the victim told police she was able to grab the man by his genetalia and was able to get away.

“She made it to her vehicle and as she locked the doors the suspect ran up to the car and yelled ‘you better not tell anyone’,” charging documents state.

The woman immediately called police and was examined by medical personel.

When Atwood was arrested he told police he “did not rape anyone” and then requested a lawyer, records state.

Atwood has been behind bars at the Salt Lake County Jail since his arrest. His original bail was set at $750,000 but was lowered in April to $150,000. When his warrant was issued, it was specifically requested that if Atwood was to be released it was recommended he wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with the victim, no internet access and no contact with minors under the age of 18

At a hearing on October 19, a pre-trial release was approved by Judge Kristine Johnson and Atwood was allowed to be released from jail that day. The conditions of his release were not made public.

His next court hearing is scheduled for November 2 in West Jordan.

*This article was written from police reports taken at the time of the incident as well as the District Attorney’s actual charging documents in their case against the defendant.*

