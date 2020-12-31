Utility crews prepare as freezing rain and snow spell potential problems for the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thick ice with wind and heavy snow could spell trouble with the potential for major power outages across the metro. Efforts are underway to keep lights on and restore power if we lose it during this storm.

Power is back on for more than 25,000 in Northwest Missouri who lost electricity during an ice storm earlier this week. It’s a preview at what’s likely to come across Kansas City on New Year’s.

“This is going to happen overnight which makes it very difficult to see where the damage is. It’s something that’s going to happen over a 12-24 hour period which means if there are outages, we’ll likely be restoring power while more outages are occurring,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy chief customer officer.

Evergy’s been planning its response to this storm since Monday and asks customers to do what you can now to prepare.

“We want people to think about charging their cell phones, making sure they have water and non-perishable food, things like that. Because if this is as bad as it could be, some folks could be waiting a little while to get their power restored,” Caisley said.

One step some in the metro are taking is getting back-up power generators installed. C.M. Mose & Son’s phones ring non-stop when bad weather is expected. The company recently installed a generator at a Northland home.

The machine automatically fires up when the power goes off, to keep your entire home’s electricity going. While generators can cost a few thousand dollars, they can keep your home safe and warm while preventing huge expenses from lost groceries or frozen pipes.

“You have an ice storm that comes in, you can be locked in your house for days before the roads are back. It’s just a nightmare. So the Generac generator provides all that peace of mind so you don’t have to worry about being without power,” said Steve Johnson, C.M. Mose & Son owner, president.

It takes several weeks to get permits and connect to gas lines for a generator to be fully installed and ready for use. So many people calling now, won’t have machines ready until one of the next big storms rolls through.

As for power companies, Evergy has called in all available crews. Equipment and people are staged across the region and extra crews from other utilities are on stand-by if they’re needed to respond.

