VA Hospital temporarily shuts down Platte City, Wyandotte County, Lawrence clinics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Community Based Outpatient Clinics will be closed beginning Wednesday.

The clinics include Platte City, Wyandotte County, Lawrence.

“The health and safety of our patients, visitors, and staff are our highest priorities,” spokesperson Joseph L. Burks said in a news release. “We are working diligently to protect the health of our community from the potential spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.”

The health care system did not have a specific date for when they would re-open. They did say they will notify patients, and staff at all three clinics will be reallocated to support operations at their two main medical centers or tele-working.

Veterans who are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, flu or a cold are asked to stay home unless they need urgent care.

The hospital did say if you have concerns or need to refill a prescription, you can send your provider a secure message through My HealtheVet Secure Messaging or contact the Eastern Kansas Health Care System Clinical Contact Center at 1-800-574-8387 ext. 54453 (or press zero now to be transferred).