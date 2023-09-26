KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After standing for many decades, the building located at N. 57th Street and Kansas City, Kansas, is being demolished.

According to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK, the building is being torn down to build a new convenience store.

Long time KCK residents will remember it as Fasone’s Supper Club from the 1970’s through the 1990’s. Gus Fasone owned the business, and he also created and owned Sandstone Amphitheater, now Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs.

Photo from the 1978 Washington High School Yearbook at the Kansas City, Kansas Public Library

FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle

FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle

FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle

FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle

Many KCK residents have memories there of dinners before high school dances, wedding receptions, rehearsals and other celebrations at the location over the years.

Later in the 90’s it was a “Wizard of Oz” themed restaurant. Fasone, who passed away in 2019, hoped to bring an Oz theme park to KCK, though it never garnered support as it was at the same time International Speedway Corp. was seeking to build Kansas Speedway in Wyandotte County.

In the past 20 years there have been many other names for the business, most recently Brass Ring Entertainment Complex and El Crystal Night Club.

An application was submitted earlier this year and approved to build a 3,500 square-foot convenience store, 2,000 square -foot retail tenant space, and 1,000 square-foot kitchen/restaurant and construct a new gas canopy with 8 fuel pumps on 1.61 acres.

The city-wide master plan designates the property as mixed use, which allows specialty retail, sit-down restaurants, convenience retail uses such as banks, drug stores, etc., professional and office services, institutional uses such as churches, schools, libraries, parks, plazas, open space, and mixed-density residential uses.