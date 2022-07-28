KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vacant homes in Southeast Kansas City, Missouri are stirring up problems in the Waldo neighborhood.

The peace and quiet is why Ginna Williams has loved her neighborhood since 2003.

“Never had any problems,” Williams said. “No issues.”

But a couple of newly renovated homes changed her perspective.

“If you’re not going to take care of it, burn it down,” said Williams.

From the outside, a home on East 78th Street looks brand new, but on the inside there’s graffiti, leftover food, and even more trash.

“I was completely shocked,” said Williams. “How could people live there like that?”

Williams said squatters have been living in the home since May.

She said they were evicted not too long ago, but every now and then someone tries to get back in the house.

“My question is what can we do stop this?” Williams said.

And she’s not the only one. FOX4 heard from several people in the neighborhood that fear this will continue to happen until the home is secured by its owner.

“It’s hurtful,” neighbor Karen R. said. “It’s disgusting, but you know people are always going to try to push the limit.”

Karen and her 90-year-old mother live half a block away from the home and didn’t know what was really going on until we told them.

FOX4 found prominent rental listings online that said the home is managed by Main Street Renewal.

FOX4 asked the real estate agency if it owned or managed the home. In response the company said:

“We are committed to keeping our residents and staff safe as we strive to be a good neighbor in all of our communities. If we discover that an individual has unlawfully accessed one of our homes, we have a protocol in place where we make multiple attempts to work together to find a solution, including potentially offering the opportunity to apply for a lease to one of our homes.

“If an individual is unresponsive to our efforts or does not qualify, we will move to vacate the home according to our standard protocol and in line with local requirements. We take seriously our responsibility to address these situations in a way that protects our residents, staff and neighbors, and keeps our communities safe.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.