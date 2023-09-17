KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is responding to a vacant house fire in Kansas City.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, KCFD was sent to the 3900 block of Morrell. When the fire department arrived the fire was extending to a second house.

KCFD said that responders used multiple hand lines to get the fire under control in both of the houses.

No injuries were reported from the fire, according to KCFD. The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD. The original fire house is a vacant structure.