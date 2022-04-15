KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department were on scene for over six hours Thursday night battling a vacant apartment fire that produced thick black smoke that was seen for miles across the Kansas City-area.

KCKFD said crews remained on scene to ensure all hot spots were out at the former Rosedale Ridge complex near South Mill Street and Federal Avenue.

Crews responded to the fire just after 7 p.m. Scott Schaunaman with KCKFD told FOX4 they have been to the building “quite a few times.”

FOX4 reported back in 2014 on the complex, which was considered subsidized housing, when it was open and tenants were living in substandard living conditions with mold and rat problems in the buildings. Tenants provided photos showing mold growing in bathrooms, ventilation ducts and along floorboards of some of the 160 units here.

The problems were never fixed and the rental license for Rosedale Ridge was revoked and those living at the complex were forced to move in December 2014.

A Red Flag Warning had been in effect at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

