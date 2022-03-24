KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the past few years a homeowner in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast said the property next door has turned into a dumping ground.

They’re turning to FOX4 for help.

“I’ve lived here all my life. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Frank Rogers, who lives on Drury Avenue. “People drive up and down, homeless. Clean their cars up and throw their trash all over the place.”

Rogers said the trash began piling up after a vacant home fire three years ago. The fire resulted in the home being town down. Despite their complaints and efforts to clean up the area, the trash continues to remain a persistent problem.

Everything from car parts, trash bags, and clothes fill the now empty lot next to his home.

“It makes me sick. Sick to my stomach to look at this and see nothing is being done about it,” said Larry Van Stratten. “The bugs are starting to get worse.”

Another neighbor who lives just a few doors down from Stratten and Rogers has another view of a home at 511 Drury Avenue. This home was boarded up after a fire and even more trash lines the street.

“All that trash like that makes the neighborhood look bad,” said the neighbor. “It’s causing rodents for people. I can’t deal with it.”

Less than 24-hours after FOX4 contacted the city about the property, city crews came to clear the trash blocking the street and sidewalk.

“They came this morning. Finally. I was very happy for them to come clean that up,” said the woman who lives on Drury Avenue.

Online records show the owner of the Scorched Home Is Sand Dollar Enterprises, Inc. based in California. The owner is set to go to court next month for nuisance trash and property violations.

FOX4 learned the lot accumulating trash is private property.

Since it’s private property, all the city can do is cite the owner. According to a city spokesperson, that owner was also cited.

FOX4 attempted to reach the owner of the private lot by phone. Our calls were not returned.