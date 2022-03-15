FAIRWAY, Kan. — After months of review, developers have been given the greenlight to proceed with plans to transform unused office space into new housing.

The Fairway City Council voted 6-2 to approve a redevelopment agreement with Fairway AA, LLC to create a new apartment complex for active adults over 55.

The developer intends to demolish a 35 year old office building at 4210 Shawnee Mission Parkway to make way for a new apartment complex.

In November the city approved the creation of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district on the property. The TIF district allows developers to lock in a base property tax rate for a 20 year period in a select property boundary. As the property is developed any additional tax that would have been generated by the higher property value is then used to pay for the redevelopment.

David Arteberry of Stifel Nicolaus and Company, advisor to the city, estimates the rate of return on the project would be roughly 15% with TIF funding and approximately six percent without. Arteberry said without the support of a TIF, it may be difficult for the developer to attract investors.

“Based on a rate of return that investors expected, that mid-teen return [rate], It seems to me like a six percent rate of return wouldn’t make it viable,” Arteberry said.

Council member Jenna Brofsky voted against the agreement, because she feels the TIF isn’t necessary for the proposed project.

“At the end of the day what we are talking about is how we can essentially make the investors of a private company comfortable investing in private property. That’s what we are talking about when we talk about rates of return,” Brofsky said. “I think we should more be focused on what makes sense for Fairway residents and the tax dollars that they’re paying.”

Tenant Restrictions

The five story apartment complex would feature 221 units that range from studios to two-bedroom apartments.

The property is intended to be used as a luxury apartment complex catering to seniors with active lifestyles and not as an assisted living facility. The project plan includes amenities like a pool, salon, movie theater, club room and a fitness center with a yoga studio, massage room and physical therapy options.

Mayor Melanie Hepperly said the project would allow Fairway residents the chance to age in place instead of moving into a different community with more housing options.

“We need to give our residents an opportunity to remain in a community where they want to be and this project does that,” Hepperly said.

In order to comply with the Fair Housing Act and meet the requirements set out in the TIF agreement, at least 80% of the units within the complex must be rented to at least one resident 55 or older.

The developer will provide the city with an annual report listing the percentage of units with tenants over 55. If that housing threshold isn’t met, the city may lower the cap for TIF reimbursements to the developer.

Kevin Wempe with Gilmore and Bell explained that the 20 year TIF clock will begin on January 1, 2024.

Contributions to the city

The agreement requires the developer to make an annual contribution to the local fire district and to the city’s public safety fund.

In the first year the developer will make a $100,000 contribution to the public safety fund. That contribution will increase by two percent each year for the 20 year TIF collection period.

To offset the cost of an increased need for EMS, fire or first responder services at the new complex the developer will make a $8,039 payment to the Johnson County Consolidated Fire District #2. That payment will also increase annually by two percent over the lifetime of the TIF collection period.

The developer has also agreed to make an annual $5,000 contribution to the Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation.

During a public hearing residents raised concerns about population density, traffic and the sustainability of the proposed apartment complex.

Kathy Gates, Fairway resident and President of Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation, said she’s grateful for the contribution to the foundation, but has concerns about sustainability when it comes to the construction of the apartment complex.

Gates said she would like the developer to consider obtaining a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) sustainability certification because it follows more strict criteria than the Green Globes guidelines the developer has selected.

“As the city of trees, I ask the city council to confirm our commitment to green sustainable development by revising the language to reflect LEED certification requirements rather than Green Globes.”

Joe Albertie said he has concerns about rapid growth in residential density changing the character of the area and the use of TIF funding for the project.

“While Fairway may benefit from having a good-quality and affordable retirement community option, in its mix of housing options, I think this one can be done without TIF. It’s not in a depressed area by any means,”Albertie said.

Industrial Revenue Bonds

The council also voted 6-2 Monday to approve a resolution of intent to issue $27million in Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB) to support the project.

Wempe said the city is not liable for the payment of the bonds, because the company will purchase the bond and make debt service payments to itself. The issuance of the bond is less of a financing mechanism and more of a way for granting a sales tax exemption for the company.

“This is an indication of the council’s intent to ultimately issue those bonds and grant the incentive. The legal effect of tonight is that the developer could access its sales tax exemption certificate and move forward and proceed with purchasing materials on an exempt basis,” Wempe said.