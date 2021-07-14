Vaccinated Wyandotte County residents ‘Spin to Win’ prizes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County has created a game show atmosphere to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who live in the county are “spinning to win” some big prizes after getting vaccinated Wednesday.

“There are pretty good odds of getting that $500 gift card,” explained Janell Friesen of the Unified Government’s public health department.

Incentives are helping to boost vaccination numbers at the clinic inside the former K-Mart store on State Avenue.

Anyone who lives in Wyandotte County and is at least 12 years old can “Spin to Win” several instant prizes after getting their virus vaccine.

vaccine recipients can enter a daily raffle for a $500 Visa gift card if they choose not to spin.

Two $500 gift cards will be given away each day that the clinic is open.

Researchers claim incentives do work in convincing some people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Just ask Toni Gayle, she won a $25 Visa gift card.

“Some people need an incentive because they’re scared,” Gayle said. “They need that incentive to come out. Hopefully people will take hold and come on out and get vaccinated.”

Wyandotte County says it has more than 50 confirmed cases of the Delta variant and that has made boosting the vaccination rate here more urgent to protect everyone in the community.

Wyandotte continues to lag behind other counties in the metro and the state in terms of its vaccination rate, with only about 37% of the population having received at least one shot.

That means most Wyandotte County residents remain unvaccinated.

There are also incentives for Wyandotte County residents who get a COVID test, they automatically receive a $25 Visa gift card.