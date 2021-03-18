Vaccinating Kansas: How to get a vaccine appointment today

KANSAS CITY METRO — The number of COVID-19 vaccines available increases daily, but with all the options it’s difficult to keep up with how to schedule an appointment and who is eligible at each location.
Here are the clinics we know of happening this week, and how you can register to get a vaccine at each location.
KANSAS
The state is currently vaccinating people who qualify for Phase 1 and Phase 2. That includes the following:
PHASE 1:
- Staff in long-term care facilities
- Doctors, nurses, EMTs, clinical students and trainees
- Diagnostic labs, phlebotomists, pandemic health workers
- Mental healthcare providers, pharmacy staff
- Healthcare-associated contractors, including food, waste management, etc.
- Dentists, physical therapists, professionals performing elective procedures
- Workers at long term care facilities, home care workers, caretakers and other caregivers providing services to disabled peoples or those with severe medical risks
- Morticians, forensic and funeral service workers
- Staff in Federally Qualified Health Centers, community health centers, free clinics
- Home health aides, nursing assistants
- Veterinarians
PHASE 2:
- Firefighters; police officers; first responders; emergency dispatchers; correction officers
- Grocery store workers and food services
- K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff
- Food processing, including meat processing plants
- Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
- Transportation workers
- Workers in the following industries, if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties:
- Retail, warehouses and sales outlets
- Agriculture
- Supply of critical services or materials for the COVID response (e.g. personal protective equipment (PPE))
- The U.S. Postal Service
- Department of Motor Vehicles
- Congregate settings, daycares
WHAT TO TAKE TO YOUR APPOINTMENT:
- Wear a mask
- Take proof of identity or eligibility, if you have it. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
- Take your health insurance card, if you have one. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
- If you have a note from your doctor outlining a medical condition, take it. This note is not required at most sites.
- If you are eligible because of where you work, take proof of employment such as a badge or pay stub. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
VACCINE CLINICS IN KANSAS THIS WEEK:
- This site has vaccination clinics across the state. Use the interactive map to find locations in your area with blue circles, which means they received vaccine doses this week and may have available appointments.
- Once you select a site, you’ll see information about the location and a website to follow to make an online appointment.
HEALTH DEPARTMENTS
- The Johnson County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments. Complete an online interest form to make sure you’re on the list to be scheduled when a dose becomes available.
- The Wyandotte County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments.
- Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccinations available for Wyandotte County Critical Workers in Phase 1 or 2, and people age 65 and older
- Former Best Buy Location
- 10500 Parallel Parkway
- Monday- Friday
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Former K-Mart Location
- 7836 State Avenue
- Monday- Friday
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- The Armory
- 100 S. 20th Street
- Monday- Friday
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Former Best Buy Location
- Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccinations available for Wyandotte County Critical Workers in Phase 1 or 2, and people age 65 and older
RETAIL LOCATIONS
Retail pharmacies are also providing vaccines.
- Walmart
- Search for available appointments at the following locations:
- Bonner Springs: 12801 Kansas Ave.
- Kansas City: 2300 Metropolitan Ave.
- Lawrence: 550 Congressional Dr.
- Leavenworth: 5000 10th Ave.
- Olathe: 13600 S. Alden St.
- Search for available appointments at the following locations:
- Health Mart Pharmacy
- Schedule an appointment online
- Central Care Pharmacy
- 8919 Parallel Parkway #250, Kansas City, Kan. 66112
- (913) 335-6000
- Kare Pharmacy Lansing Health Mart
- 2500 S 4th Street, Leavenworth KS, 66048
- (913) 727-5273
- Hy-Vee
- Price Chopper
- Find a location and schedule an appointment at a Cosentino’s Price Chopper clinic
- Balls Price Chopper locations are also scheduling online for clinics. The next round of appointments will be available March 19th. You can make an appointment online.
- Hen House
- Hen House locations expects to have additional appointments available starting March 19. You can make an appointment online using this site.
- CVS
- CVS is not vaccinating people in Kansas at this time, but Missouri appointments are available.
HOSPITALS
- Advent Health
- Working with the Johnson County Health Department to schedule appointments. Complete an interest form online
- Check your patient portal to see if you have an invitation to a clinic
- Sign up for alerts on CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com
- HCA Midwest Community Vaccination Clinics
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- University of Kansas Health System
- Check your patient portal to see if you have an invitation to a clinic
- If you have never been a patient, or it has been more than three years since your last visit, fill out an interest form
- Olathe Medical Center
- Set up or look in your patient portal for an invitation
- Complete an interest form with your county health department
HELP FINDING APPOINTMENTS
Help is available if you’re having trouble registering online or finding an appointment for a vaccine.
- Kansas City, Kan.
- KC residents can call 311 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Help is also available in Spanish.
- VaccineFinder.org
- This website can help you locate vaccine clinics and doses near you. After you select a location, the site will help you sign up for an appointment
- Follow @kcvaccinewatch on Twitter
- This bot account tweets as soon as appointments become available and links to sign up pages. You can sign up to get notifications every time the account posts.
LEARN MORE ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in each county in the Kansas City metro
- Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?
- What are the symptoms you may experience after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
- How long after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is it effective?
- What are the differences between the three COVID-19 vaccines available?
- What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I’m pregnant?
- What do I do if I lose my COVID-19 vaccination card?
- What does the CDC say about gatherings with vaccinated people?
- Can you ride in a car with an immunized person if you’re unvaccinated?
- How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?