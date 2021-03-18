Vaccinating Kansas: How to get a vaccine appointment today

KANSAS CITY METRO — The number of COVID-19 vaccines available increases daily, but with all the options it’s difficult to keep up with how to schedule an appointment and who is eligible at each location.

Here are the clinics we know of happening this week, and how you can register to get a vaccine at each location.

KANSAS

Who can get vaccinated now?

The state is currently vaccinating people who qualify for Phase 1 and Phase 2. That includes the following:

PHASE 1:

Staff in long-term care facilities

Doctors, nurses, EMTs, clinical students and trainees

Diagnostic labs, phlebotomists, pandemic health workers

Mental healthcare providers, pharmacy staff

Healthcare-associated contractors, including food, waste management, etc.

Dentists, physical therapists, professionals performing elective procedures

Workers at long term care facilities, home care workers, caretakers and other caregivers providing services to disabled peoples or those with severe medical risks

Morticians, forensic and funeral service workers

Staff in Federally Qualified Health Centers, community health centers, free clinics

Home health aides, nursing assistants

Veterinarians

PHASE 2:

Firefighters; police officers; first responders; emergency dispatchers; correction officers

Grocery store workers and food services

K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff

Food processing, including meat processing plants

Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants

Transportation workers

Workers in the following industries, if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties: Retail, warehouses and sales outlets Agriculture Supply of critical services or materials for the COVID response (e.g. personal protective equipment (PPE)) The U.S. Postal Service Department of Motor Vehicles

Congregate settings, daycares

WHAT TO TAKE TO YOUR APPOINTMENT:

Wear a mask

Take proof of identity or eligibility, if you have it. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

Take your health insurance card, if you have one. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

If you have a note from your doctor outlining a medical condition, take it. This note is not required at most sites.

If you are eligible because of where you work, take proof of employment such as a badge or pay stub. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

VACCINE CLINICS IN KANSAS THIS WEEK:

Kansas Find My Vaccine

This site has vaccination clinics across the state. Use the interactive map to find locations in your area with blue circles, which means they received vaccine doses this week and may have available appointments.

Once you select a site, you’ll see information about the location and a website to follow to make an online appointment.

HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

The Johnson County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments. Complete an online interest form to make sure you’re on the list to be scheduled when a dose becomes available.

The Wyandotte County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments. Complete an online interest form. Por favor complete este formulario. Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccinations available for Wyandotte County Critical Workers in Phase 1 or 2, and people age 65 and older Former Best Buy Location 10500 Parallel Parkway Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Former K-Mart Location 7836 State Avenue Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Armory 100 S. 20th Street Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



RETAIL LOCATIONS

Retail pharmacies are also providing vaccines.

HOSPITALS

Advent Health Working with the Johnson County Health Department to schedule appointments. Complete an interest form online Check your patient portal to see if you have an invitation to a clinic Sign up for alerts on CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com



HCA Midwest Community Vaccination Clinics Overland Park Regional Medical Center Menorah Medical Center

University of Kansas Health System Check your patient portal to see if you have an invitation to a clinic If you have never been a patient, or it has been more than three years since your last visit, fill out an interest form

Olathe Medical Center Set up or look in your patient portal for an invitation Complete an interest form with your county health department



HELP FINDING APPOINTMENTS

Help is available if you’re having trouble registering online or finding an appointment for a vaccine.

Kansas City, Kan. KC residents can call 311 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Help is also available in Spanish.

VaccineFinder.org This website can help you locate vaccine clinics and doses near you. After you select a location, the site will help you sign up for an appointment

Follow @kcvaccinewatch on Twitter This bot account tweets as soon as appointments become available and links to sign up pages. You can sign up to get notifications every time the account posts.



LEARN MORE ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES