Vaccinating Kansas: How to get a vaccine appointment today

KANSAS CITY METRO — The number of COVID-19 vaccines available increases daily, but with all the options it’s difficult to keep up with how to schedule an appointment and who is eligible at each location.

Here are the clinics we know of happening this week, and how you can register to get a vaccine at each location.

KANSAS

Who can get vaccinated now?

The state is currently vaccinating people who qualify for Phase 1 and Phase 2. That includes the following:

PHASE 1:

  • Staff in long-term care facilities
  • Doctors, nurses, EMTs, clinical students and trainees
  • Diagnostic labs, phlebotomists, pandemic health workers
  • Mental healthcare providers, pharmacy staff
  • Healthcare-associated contractors, including food, waste management, etc.
  • Dentists, physical therapists, professionals performing elective procedures
  • Workers at long term care facilities, home care workers, caretakers and other caregivers providing services to disabled peoples or those with severe medical risks
  • Morticians, forensic and funeral service workers
  • Staff in Federally Qualified Health Centers, community health centers, free clinics
  • Home health aides, nursing assistants
  • Veterinarians

PHASE 2:

  • Firefighters; police officers; first responders; emergency dispatchers; correction officers
  • Grocery store workers and food services
  • K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff
  • Food processing, including meat processing plants
  • Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
  • Transportation workers
  • Workers in the following industries, if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties:
    • Retail, warehouses and sales outlets
    • Agriculture
    • Supply of critical services or materials for the COVID response (e.g. personal protective equipment (PPE))
    • The U.S. Postal Service
    • Department of Motor Vehicles
  • Congregate settings, daycares

WHAT TO TAKE TO YOUR APPOINTMENT:

  • Wear a mask
  • Take proof of identity or eligibility, if you have it. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
  • Take your health insurance card, if you have one. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
  • If you have a note from your doctor outlining a medical condition, take it. This note is not required at most sites.
  • If you are eligible because of where you work, take proof of employment such as a badge or pay stub. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

VACCINE CLINICS IN KANSAS THIS WEEK:

Kansas Find My Vaccine

  • This site has vaccination clinics across the state. Use the interactive map to find locations in your area with blue circles, which means they received vaccine doses this week and may have available appointments.
  • Once you select a site, you’ll see information about the location and a website to follow to make an online appointment.

HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

  • The Johnson County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments. Complete an online interest form to make sure you’re on the list to be scheduled when a dose becomes available.
  • The Wyandotte County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments.
    • Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccinations available for Wyandotte County Critical Workers in Phase 1 or 2, and people age 65 and older
      • Former Best Buy Location
        • 10500 Parallel Parkway
        • Monday- Friday
        • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
      • Former K-Mart Location
        • 7836 State Avenue
        • Monday- Friday
        • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
      • The Armory
        • 100 S. 20th Street
        • Monday- Friday
        • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

RETAIL LOCATIONS

Retail pharmacies are also providing vaccines.

  • Walmart
    • Search for available appointments at the following locations:
      • Bonner Springs: 12801 Kansas Ave.
      • Kansas City: 2300 Metropolitan Ave.
      • Lawrence: 550 Congressional Dr.
      • Leavenworth: 5000 10th Ave.
      • Olathe: 13600 S. Alden St.
  • Health Mart Pharmacy
    • Schedule an appointment online
    • Central Care Pharmacy
      • 8919 Parallel Parkway #250, Kansas City, Kan. 66112
      • (913) 335-6000
    • Kare Pharmacy Lansing Health Mart
      • 2500 S 4th Street, Leavenworth KS, 66048
      • (913) 727-5273
  • Hy-Vee
  • Price Chopper
  • Hen House
  • CVS
    • CVS is not vaccinating people in Kansas at this time, but Missouri appointments are available.

HOSPITALS

HELP FINDING APPOINTMENTS

Help is available if you’re having trouble registering online or finding an appointment for a vaccine.

  • Kansas City, Kan.
    • KC residents can call 311 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Help is also available in Spanish.
  • VaccineFinder.org
    • This website can help you locate vaccine clinics and doses near you. After you select a location, the site will help you sign up for an appointment
  • Follow @kcvaccinewatch on Twitter
    • This bot account tweets as soon as appointments become available and links to sign up pages. You can sign up to get notifications every time the account posts.

LEARN MORE ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES

