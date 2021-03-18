Vaccinating Missouri: How to get a vaccine appointment today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of COVID-19 vaccines available increases daily, but with all the options it’s difficult to keep up with how to schedule an appointment and who is eligible at each location.

Here are the clinics we know of happening this week, and how you can register to get a vaccine at each location.

MISSOURI

Who can get vaccinated now?

The state is currently vaccinating people who qualify for: Phase 1, Phase 1B -Tier 1 and 2, and Phase 1B – Tier 3. That includes the following:

PHASE 1A:

Hospitals, Long-term care facilities and residents

Home health, Hospice, Dialysis centers, Urgent care

Vaccinator staff and those administering COVID testing

Congregate community healthcare settings staff and residents

EMS, including clinics, physicians, and home care providers

All remaining healthcare providers, including emergency shelters, dental offices, school nurses, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health providers, and correctional settings.

Clergy

Unpaid healthcare workers, including family caregivers, providing in-home care

PHASE 1B – Tier 1:

Administrators and other employees at federal, state and local public health agencies

Emergency Management and Public Works employees

Local government employees in emergency management and public works agencies, identified nonprofit organizations designated as partner voluntary agencies.

Employees defined in the emergency services sector not otherwise listed, including law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management, and public works.

PHASE 1B – Tier 2:

Anyone aged 65 and older

Adults with the following conditions: Cancer Chronic Kidney Disease COPD Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome Heart Conditions Immunocompromised from organ transplant Obesity (BMI >40kg/m2) Pregnancy Sickle Cell Disease Type 2 Diabetes



PHASE 1 B – Tier 3:

Education Teachers, faculty and staff in public, private, and nonprofit pre K-12 Childcare staff working at licensed facility, licensed foster parents

Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services

Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services.

Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source.

Employees of certain food production and processing facilities

Employees at grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold

Government in any branch at any level

Information Technology Sector employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations

Employees at nuclear reactors, materials and waste sector

People who work in transportation including mass transit, highway and shipping

Water and Wastewater employees

WHAT TO TAKE TO YOUR APPOINTMENT:

Wear a mask

Take proof of identity or eligibility, if you have it. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

Take your health insurance card, if you have one. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

If you have a note from your doctor outlining a medical condition, take it. This note is not required at most sites.

If you are eligible because of where you work, take proof of employment such as a badge or pay stub. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

VACCINE CLINICS IN MISSOURI THIS WEEK:

This is a list of the public vaccination clinics happening on the Missouri side of the metro in the next week. Appointments fill up quickly You must have an appointment to get a vaccine at each of these locations, unless otherwise noted.

Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navagator

This site is has vaccination clinics across the state. The sites change weekly.

Once you fill out the form and you’re qualify for a vaccine, the state will email information about clinics that have open appointments. Follow the instructions to schedule an appointment, or decline the invitation to reschedule for the next week.

If you want to see available locations and which vaccine they will administer, that information can be found on this site. It also updates weekly. These are only the locations in our area with appointments scheduled in the next week.

Kansas City, Mo. March 19-20 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Arrowhead Stadium Appointments required. Register through Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator or the Jackson County Health Department



North Kansas City March 25 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cerner, 2951 Rockcreek Parkway BOOSTER SHOTS ONLY ON THIS DAY AND TIME FOR PEOPLE PREVIOUSLY VACCINATED AT THIS LOCATION



Riverside March 26 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Platte County Primary Site, 4400 NW 41st Street Register through Vaccinate Navigator for this clinic



Warrensburg March 30-31 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Northside Christian Church Register through Vaccinate Navigator for this clinic



Sedalia March 30, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. March 31, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. State Fairgrounds BOOSTER SHOTS ONLY ON THESE DAYS AND TIMES FOR PEOPLE PREVIOUSLY VACCINATED AT THIS LOCATION

Smaller vaccination clinics are being held at various locations around town. To be notified when those clinics happen, register with Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator or your county health department.

RETAIL LOCATIONS

Retail pharmacies are also providing vaccines. After clicking on the link, you’ll be able to search for available appointments at the following locations.

Walmart Blue Springs: 1700 North 7 Highway 600 Northeast Coronado Drive Cameron 2000 North Walnut Street Excelsior Springs 2203 Patsy Lane Gladstone 7207 North Missouri 1 Highway Harrisonville 1700 North State Route 291 Independence 4000 South Bolger Road 3411 South Noland Road Kansas City 8551 North Boardwalk Avenue 5261 North Antioch Road 8301 North Church Road 11601 East U.S. Highway 40 1701 West 133rd Street Lee’s Summit 3410 Southwest Market Street 1000 Northeast Sam Walton Lane Raymore 2015 West Foxwood Drive Raytown 10300 East Highway 350 Warrensburg 301 East Cooper Street



Sam’s Club Kansas City 8130 North Church Road



HOSPITALS

Bothwell Regional Health Center March 25-26 State Fairgrounds in Sedalia Register online Call (660) 829-8822



HELP FINDING APPOINTMENTS

Help is available if you’re having trouble registering online or finding an appointment for a vaccine.

Kansas City, Mo. KC residents who are 65+ can call 311 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Help is also available in Spanish You can also call the Kansas City Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 816-513-1313

VaccineFinder.org This website can help you locate vaccine clinics and doses near you. After you select a location, the site will help you sign up for an appointment

Follow @kcvaccinewatch on Twitter and set an alert for when it tweets The site tweets as soon as appointments become available and take you to the correct site to sign up, but you’ve gotta be fast!

