Vaccination site at Garth Brooks concert allows fans to get the shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people returned to the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Garth Brooks concert.

Flat Chuck was the only way Katie Porter’s husband, Chuck, has been able to see Brooks in concert.

Flat Chuck is a cardboard cut-out of Chuck in uniform.

“I had a flat cutout that I brought and one of the DJs brought him inside for a meet and greet and got Garth and Trisha to stand and hold a picture with our flat chuck,” Porter said.



Porter said her husband has dreamed of going to a Garth Brooks concert, but never got the opportunity because he was serving overseas.



“He is so excited,” said Porter. “He knows every song and has followed his career.”



Turns out two days before Brooks’ concert in Kansas City, Missouri Chuck returned home for good.



“He’s just super pumped to be doing something live in the midst of hard times as well,” said Porter.



The Porters are two out of thousands of people who were excited to see the American country music star at Arrowhead Stadium.



“I loved him since I was a kid,” Candace Spinka, who attended the concert said. “You know he’s a 90’s country star and that’s big-time stuff for me.”



It’s the first packed-out concert in the city since the pandemic began



“We’re just elated to be here amongst our fellow Chiefs fans and we’re pumped,” Ashley Herl, who attended the concert said. “We’re ready to get this party started.”



The health department used it as an opportunity to give out free COVID-19 vaccines and brought the shot to thousands of fans.

People FOX4 talked to said they haven’t had a chance to get the vaccine, but having it at the concert was a one stop shop.



“We live 45 minutes from everything, so if they didn’t have it in the parking lot of a Walmart or something I was going to, I didn’t really find a place in my schedule to get one,” Adam Johnson, who got the shot said.



The Porter’s said they feel safe going to the concert because they’ve been vaccinated.



“We just know that if we want to put a mask on it’s our choice or if other people need to they have that freedom also,” said Porter.