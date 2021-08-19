Vaccine clinic coming to Planet Comicon, free item for getting the shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planet Comicon Kansas City is returning to Bartle Hall!

“When we left Bartle Hall on March 31, 2019, we had no idea it would be this long until we returned,” Planet Comicon Founder and CEO Chris Jackson said. “People have been through so much over the last two years and we are committed to providing a safe, fun, and entertaining celebration of pop culture fandom at Planet Comicon Kansas City. We can’t wait to open the doors once again.”

Several stars from several popular TV shows and movies will descend upon the convention center and fans will be able to interact, get autographs and — get a vaccine!

The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department has teamed up with Planet Comicon for a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the weekend event.

Vaccines will be available Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fans who receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a free, officially licensed Baby Yoda pin.

Masks will be required for everyone at Planet Comicon and the lineup of guests and ticket details are available online.