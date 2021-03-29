Vaccine ‘hopping’ may cause havoc on scheduling systems across the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Thousands of people woke up Monday morning and suddenly qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that everyone 16 years and older in the state would be eligible for a vaccine.

People rushed to find available appointments, but scheduling practices could cause headaches, scheduling nightmares, and the possibility of wasted doses.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System asked that if you made an appointment, and then decide to take advantage of a different time, make sure you cancel the first appointment.

“Having multiple appointments and only keeping one of them definitely causes challenges for us as a vaccinator. We’ve actually not seen too much of that so far though,” Dr. David Wild, vice president of performance improvement at the University of Kansas Health System, said during a Facebook Live Monday morning. “As we’ve talked to our patients, for example who are over 65, who had not been vaccinated yet. We started calling those who did not have an appointment and what they told us was, ‘oh, we’ve got an appointment somewhere else … and we’re just fine to keep it. We’ve done this for a year, five more days doesn’t matter.'”

Starting March 29, Kansans could schedule vaccinations through county health departments, mass vaccination clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. Dr. Wild says take a second to look at the situation before you decide to try to find a better appointment.

“There’s not an immediate benefit. It’s not like you’re going to get your vaccine today and in six hours, you’re completely immune,” Wild said. “Two or three days difference probably doesn’t matter much for most people and it definitely helps us avoid the scramble at the last minute to make sure we have enough people to fill all of our appointments so that we don’t have wasted vaccine at the end of the day.”

Other health experts agreed with Wild, but even he said at some point it may be beneficial for you to trade up to an appointment that could have you vaccinated sooner than later.

“If you find that you can get in a week or two earlier somewhere that’s probably a good thing to consider,” Wild said.

Canceling an appointment only matters if you have a specific date and time to get a vaccination. If you’ve just received an email, text, or call saying that you qualify for a vaccine, you can just ignore that message.

