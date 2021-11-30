Vaccines, boosters in high demand for Kansas City families ahead of holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Urban Youth Academy and Samuel Rodger Health Center teamed up Tuesday to strike out COVID. The free COIVD-19 vaccination clinic was geared toward families.

If you’re hoping to get the family fully vaccinated before the holidays, time is running out.

“That made it even more a sense of urgency to come out and get it,” Allen Todd said.

“I feel safe with the shot,” Miracle Grimes said.

She’s 5 years old. Everyone her age and older was invited to get the shot Tuesday at the Urban Youth Academy.

While Miracle’s excited for Christmas and “for Santa to come over,” mom Aisha Harlin’s focus is safety ahead of several family get-togethers indoors. That’s why she chose to get her family vaccinated.

“We also got the flu shot all of us,” Harlin said. “So, that’s exciting to me to make sure that we all are staying safe and staying away from sickness as much as possible.”

Pfizer boosters were also available.

The CDC said anyone over the age of 18 should get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC director said you should either get a booster six months after you were first fully vaccinated with a Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months after your first Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I had to protect myself, friends, family and loved one,” Todd said. “That’s the reason I came, and of course I don’t want to get sick.”

For kids, boosters are not available just yet.

However, Pfizer is expected to seek authorization for a booster for teens 16 and 17 years old.

If approved, the additional shot would mark the first vaccine booster for children younger than 18, but no timeline has been provided for when the department would act.

In the meantime, getting fully vaccinated if you’re able is the first move.

“It’s the best way to protect ourselves from this virus and the new variants,” nurse Jessica Zargoza said.