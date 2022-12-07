VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.

The school district sent an email to parents informing them of the decision.

“Out of an abundance of caution for all of our students and staff and after consulting with local law enforcement, all USD 262 buildings and schools will be closed, and all activities will be canceled for tomorrow, December 7th, 2022,” the email said. “Staff members are not to report to work unless specifically requested by their supervisor.

The school cancellation comes after an incident at a boy’s basketball game against Topeka High where Topeka fans allege that some Valley Center students and fans were calling out racist slurs and shouting other insults.

A statement from the Valley Center school district Wednesday says the district has not found any evidence of racist remarks being made during or following the basketball game. However, it says that VCHS and Topeka High School administrators are working together to investigate the claims.

USD 262 says law enforcement is investigating the threats, and the school district will update parents on Wednesday.