JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A potential recount is on the table less than two weeks after Kansans overwhelmingly voted no on a constitutional amendment that could have restricted abortion in the state.

A move advocates on both sides of the issue say is a waste of time considering there was a vote difference of more than 165,000 votes.

“I don’t believe an almost 2-to-1 margin is going to be overturned,” said Melinda Lavon, Chair of ‘Vote No Kansas’

This comes after people in Kansas broke turnout records and voted no on the Value Them Both amendment.

A vote that sent shockwaves past the borders of the Sunflower State and across the whole nation. Now one Kansas women—Melissa Leavitt out of Colby, Kansas—wants to challenge the results.

“I welcome it because I do believe we should have secure elections,” said Lavon.

In statements to FOX4, those that advocated for Kansans to vote yes and those who said people across the state should vote no, were singing the same tune.

A spokesperson for the Value Them Both Coalition said:

“Every citizen has the right to request recounts, but our focus is now on moving the cause of life forward in Kansas—not looking back to August 2nd.”

Ashley All, who works for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom said:

“We defeated the amendment by more than 160,000 votes. Voters across the political spectrum overwhelmingly voted no.”

“I think that the people that run our elections in every single county and at the secretary of state’s office do a good job,” Lavon said.

The secretary of state’s office said they stand by the results but if Leavitt pays the funds they will more than gladly conduct it.

There is zero evidence that there was or is voter fraud to overturn this election, as the secretary of state’s office re-affirmed.

So far Leavitt has raised over $18,000 for the recount that could cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

There is another constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November that could allow the Kansas legislature to overturn any rule or regulation set in place by the executive branch.