JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — When Kansas voters go to the polls on Tuesday, many voters will be casting ballots in churches to determine the future of abortion rights in the state when they weigh in on the “Value Them Both” amendment.

The Value Them Both Amendment would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that decided the state constitution preserves the right to an abortion. Critics claim if it passes, it could be a first step towards banning abortion. Supporters point out that a ban is not what’s on Tuesday ballot.

The challenge is that many churches in the state have supported passing the amendment both financially and with signs on their properties, many of which also double as polling places.

“In Johnson County, we have 146 polling locations on Election Day and of the 146, 92 of them, almost two-thirds, are in a church or religious facility,” said Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman.

State law says there are no political signs allowed within 250 feet of the entrance of a polling place. Both Commissioner Sherman and Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Michael Abbott asked churches that are serving as polling places to remove any signs from their property for Election Day, whether they are within the 250-foot limit or not.

“Everybody has the right to get out and vote, but they shouldn’t be bothered,” said Abbott, when asked why laws governing the proximity of signs to a polling place are important.

“They shouldn’t be interrupted.”

A quick check on Monday evening found that most churches that will be polling places that FOX4 visited didn’t have any political signs at all.

City Center Church in Lenexa still had two Value Them Both signs near the parking lot entrances. The church’s pastor told FOX4 over the phone that since the signs are far away from the polling place entrance at the back of the property, he expected the signs to be up on Tuesday morning.

Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman told FOX4 in and email:

“We will survey and evaluate all polling sites Tuesday morning and address the issues as best as we can before a site opens as a election day voting location.”

Both Sherman and Abbott say voters can report any concerns to their county election office. You can find your county election office here.