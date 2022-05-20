INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a driver lost control and crashed into the side of a CVS Pharmacy store.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 39th Street South and Noland Road.

Police said the building suffered some damage to an outside wall that will need to be repaired.

Officers called a tow truck to remove the van from the parking lot.

Investigators said no one in the van, or inside the store, suffered injuries.

