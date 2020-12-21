Vandals caught on camera slashing Smithville family’s popular Christmas display

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Looman Family Christmas Lighting in Smithville is a hit with locals during the holidays.



“Everybody drives by. It makes you really happy. When you can see it,” Smithville Police Officer, Clair Henry said.

Penguins, snowmen and Christmas trees are on display from Thanksgiving night through New Year’s Eve. Now just days before Christmas, vandals were caught on camera slashing several inflatables.

“Just for somebody to come through and just mess with it. It’s not great,” Henry said.

The Looman family has put together their Christmas light display every year since 2009. It takes several days to install.

The Looman’s said this has never happened.



Now Smithville Police are trying to identify the slashing Grinch.

“I’d say it’s pretty disheartening. This is actually a display that’s up every year. They work really hard on it. They even have a countdown to the lighting of it,” Henry said.

Police said to be on the lookout for a white 2010-12 Mazda 3 hatchback vehicle.