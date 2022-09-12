BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Police are investigating after vandals caused a lot of damage to the women’s restroom at a popular park.

Someone reported the damage Saturday.

Investigators said the vandals spray painted images and messages on the walls, doors, ceiling, stalls, baby changing station and sinks inside the restroom at Lion’s Park.

The vandalism caused about $2,000 in damages, according to Bonner Springs police.

Anyone who has information that can help police locate the people responsible for the damage is asked to call Bonner Springs Police.

