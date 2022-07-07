KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vandals left a message overnight for a Kansas City church to find.

Someone vandalized a display of doors on the front lawn of the Kansas City United Church of Christ in Brookside. The doors are painted like a rainbow and include the message “God’s doors are open to everyone.”

The vandals painted over part of that message with spray paint and included a different message that included the word “repentance.”

The church added the display in June after someone vandalized a rainbow flag displayed on its marquee.

“We’ve been out and proud in celebrating the lives and love of all people — including our LGBTQIA friends and family — since 1997. A little paint is not going to change the way we embrace God’s love in the world,” Jessica Palys, Pastor of Kansas City UCC, said last month.

Thursday morning the church community and other volunteers showed up on the lawn to try to wipe out hate for a second time in less than three months.

They sanded off the hateful message and repainted the doors with one of acceptance to make sure everyone knows they will be welcome inside the church.

