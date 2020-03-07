Variety KC shines a light on kids with special needs in glamorous photo shoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Variety KC worries children with special needs can sometimes be an invisible group, but on Thursday, they wanted to help some of them feel like the stars they are.

So they teamed up with a renowned children's photographer Colleen Christi to shine a spotlight on some amazing kids through a fashion photo shoot.

"Through her lens, she is able to show that Variety KC Kids are amazing, and kids with special needs should be included in marketing messages and campaigns to help create a cultural change of inclusion," Variety KC Executive Director Deborah Wiebrecht said.

The local nonprofit's mission is to help those kids stay mobile and connected to the community.

Celebrating the beauty of all kids, the Variety KC kids were photographed with mobility and communication devices they use every day.

The organization said they wanted to help build their confidence and make sure these kids and others with special needs know they deserve the same love that all children do.

