Veeva Systems is expected to bring 100 new jobs to the metro over the next five years.(AP Graphic)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A global healthcare tech company is on the hunt for new talent as it expands its footprint in Kansas City.

Veeva Systems, which sells cloud software to life science organizations, announced Tuesday it will operate a new 10,000-square-foot engineering hub in the Lightwell Building in downtown Kansas City.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Midwest which has been a great place for us to grow technology talent,” Greg Whitsitt, Engineering Director and Kansas City Site Leader at Veeva said. “For our engineers, consultants, and sales leaders in the region, the office will be a place to build new connections and share ideas to further innovation.”

Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from large pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotech firms. Veeva will join a growing tech landscape in the metro. According to 2021 data from the Kansas City Area Development Council, one in every 10 workers in Kansas City is employed by the tech industry, which includes more than 3,800 companies in the region.

“As a hub for the life sciences industry, Kansas City is a key location for leading companies like Veeva to expand and advance their innovative technology,” Tim Cowden, President and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council said. “With the more than 3,600 people that graduate with life science degrees in the metro each year, Kansas City offers companies like Veeva a well-educated pool of talent and a strong network of expertise as they continue to grow.”

The company is expected to bring 100 new jobs to the city over the next five years. Veeva is currently hiring software engineers and product managers, as well as sales and services leaders. You can find more about Veeva’s open positions at careers.veeva.com.