INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A burning vehicle sent thick smoke into the sky above Interstate 70 on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the incident in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just before Sterling Road shortly after 1 p.m.

The fire caused a large backup on I-70 but reopened around 1:45 p.m.

Police have not released any information about potential injuries. FOX4 will update this story when more information is available.