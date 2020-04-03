Vehicle sought in Independence road rage shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are hoping to track down a driver involved in a road rage shooting this week.

Police say the incident began at US 24 and Forest on Tuesday night as an act of road rage. The victim was shot, but should recover.

Investigators describe the car as a maroon Mazda 3. The driver was a black male with curly hair in his 20s; the passenger was a heavy-set Hispanic male wearing a surgical mask.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 9-1-1 or the TIPS hotline. You can see the department’s original post on the incident below.