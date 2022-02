Update: Amber Alert canceled, children found safe.

—

LEES SUMMIT, Mo — A vehicle with two children inside had been stolen from a Lee’s Summit home.

The house was located in the area of SW 3rd and SW Winterpark Dr.

The Children were four years and eight months old.

The vehicle was a 2015 Ford Red Escape, license plate ZC4-X8E.

The suspect has been taken into custody and the children have been located safe.

FOX4 will further update you as more details come along.