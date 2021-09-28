Vehicle stolen with child inside, dropped off unharmed at QuikTrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 6-year-old child has been recovered after they were inside a vehicle that was stolen.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle was stoeln near 152 Highway and N Flintlock Road with the child inside.

A few minutes later, the child was dropped off at the QuickTrip at 5108 NE Vivon Road.

Police say the child was unharmed.

No suspect or vehicle information was made immediately available.

FOX4 will update the story as they become available.

