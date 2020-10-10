Vendors, customers come together for Fall Chick Event in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. – After dozens of canceled events, vendors and small business owners across the metro finally have a place to sell their wares in person this weekend.

The Fall Chick Event at Town Center Plaza in Leawood brings together more than 100 venders and a lot of happy shoppers.

The Chick Event was held outside and masks were required but to makers who have been creating throughout shelter in place orders, it was an opportunity to meet face to face with customers.

From handmade earrings to art, from Kansas City t-shirts to toffee, businesses set up for the fall event knowing it might be their last of the season.

The huge holiday mart and holiday boutique sales were both canceled earlier this year.

So venders and shoppers were especially excited to connect.

“It’s amazing we have 129, they are all filled. We actually added booths last week because we had fenders begging to get into this. because a lot of the holiday events have canceled, these small businesses are desperate for the businesses. They have made a lot of goods and were expecting to do some holiday shows and those aren’t going to be happening many of those in Kansas City” Aimee Jacobson, Owner of Chick Event, said.

The Chick Event continues in the parking lot of Town Center Plaza through tomorrow.