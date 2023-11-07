OTTAWA, Kan. — When The Bowery in Spring Hill closed unexpectedly, dozens of brides had to scramble to find new venues quickly.

Now people in the wedding industry are pulling together to support brides and grooms.

One woman said she was supposed to get married this weekend at the Bowery, but she was left searching for a new space just days before her wedding.

Thanks to vendors and a different local venue, she said she just might get her dream wedding after all.

“I can’t even believe it,” Alison Muckel said.

Ten days before her wedding, Muckel found out her venue was closed.

There’s a chain linked gate and a sign that says foreclosure blocking people from getting inside the Bowery and Bull Creek Distillery.

Muckel and fiancé Matthew Sutton said they already paid about $9,000 to have their wedding there this Saturday.

The couple has asked for a refund but doesn’t anticipate getting their money back. They still hope it happens.

“It was an emotional roller coaster, and it was the five stages of grief,” Muckel said.

After finding out their venue was gone, emotions moved from acceptance to happiness when they booked The Lincoln Event Space in Ottawa.

“For triaging, this is the one that we now love the most,” Sutton said.

Muckel said staff were great and all their vendors agreed to travel a little farther to the new venue.

She said it was a team effort to help make sure their dream day goes off without a hitch.

“Even before we knew where we were going to be getting married, they were reaching out and letting us know that their thoughts were with us, that we’ll do what we can,” Muckel said.

“We were using certain pieces at the Bowery for our day, that we now didn’t have, and our vendors now have offered up extra to make sure that we can be prepared for Saturday. I can’t even tell you what it means to have them step up and offer and even step out of their normal business.”

Blake Harris owns the Lincoln Event Space. He said the couple won’t need to drop a dime extra for the space or event staff. His team is covering the costs.

“Sitting across the desk from these couples as they’ve come in probably one of the darkest times of their planning periods has been really heartbreaking for us. And you know, being able to be just a little bit of light in the darkness for them,” Harris said.

“It’s been really special. It’s a tribute to why I’m so honored to be in this industry.”

In the last week, Harris said they’ve gotten about 20 requests from Bowery brides — frantically searching for a new venue.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

A call came in from a worried couple with a wedding date this month, while FOX4 was there Tuesday.

Harris said they’re working with clients to offset the cost with what couples already paid. He said, “it’s just the right thing to do.”