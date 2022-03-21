KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a missing great-grandmother from the city’s east side.

Family members said they haven’t seen Bessie Collins, 87, since early Sunday morning. Her loved ones told FOX4 Collins has early-stage dementia and high blood pressure, and she’ll need her medicines soon.

Collins’ loved ones helped the grandmother of eight to bed during the overnight hours on Sunday. When they awoke later in the morning, she was gone. Police searched the house and neighborhood, but she was still missing as of Monday evening, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

“I called my son and said, ‘Grandma’s missing. I don’t know where she is,’” Louise Davis, one of Collins’ five children, said.

Davis lives with her mother and helps care for her. She said the home’s front doors were found unlocked, but the house’s doorbell cameras didn’t show signs of anyone entering or exiting the house’s front porch. Davis said another of Collins’ children stays with her while Davis is at work.

“We’re worried. Very worried,” Davis said.

Family members said Collins only leaves the house to attend church or for care at a nearby adult daycare center. Both of those locations are near the house, and family members provide help in getting her to those places. Davis said family members searched for her on Monday and they’re planning a larger search party on Tuesday.

“What we need more than anything is people looking for her,” Marcus Davis, Collins’ grandson, said. “You know how at the hospital, they ask you to rate your pain from one to 10? My urgency for her being home is a 10. She needs to be home now.”

The family asks that any information that might assist in her return be sent to Kansas City Police.