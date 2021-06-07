Veteran-owned Red Sash Brewing coming to Crossroads in Kansas City

Picture of Pat Mitchell and his two sons next to a Red Sash Brewing sign, courtesy of Pat Mitchell.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new, veteran-owned brewery is coming to the Crossroads downtown Kansas City, taking over a space left behind by a different beer business.

Red Sash Brewing is moving into 406 E. 18th St., where Border Brewing used to be. Border moved out of the location and relocated down a block to 512 E. 18th St.

Red Sash owner Pat Mitchell said his goal is provide a space for fellow veterans with shared experiences. He said he wants his beer to connect the military community, as well as first responders, to the Crossroads district and neighborhood.

“Red Sash will be Veteran and First Responder friendly, but not exclusive whatsoever,” Mitchell told FOX4.

Mitchell said he graduated from West Point in 2006 and served eight years as an officer in the Army. He moved to Kansas City in 2016 as a general contractor, and he’s now opening the brewery with the help of “sensational local brewmaster” Damon Arredondo.

Mitchell plans to open Red Sash Brewing in July, 2021.