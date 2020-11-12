Veterans Community Project building new Navigation Campus to offer more services to veterans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local veterans nonprofit announced a major expansion Wednesday.

Veterans Community Project has already developed a village of nearly 50 tiny homes near 89th and Troost to support homeless veterans, but VCP works with all veterans, not just the homeless.

So they want to expand their work even further.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit announced they plan to build a Veterans Navigation Campus to host other charities and services that want to help veterans.

It’s meant to be a one-stop shop so that if someone asks for help, they don’t have to drive all over town or schedule an appointment.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen incredible support from the community. We have more people that want to help us than we can actually put in place,” CEO Bryan Meyer said.

“So rather than just say, ‘Sorry, we don’t have the space’ or maybe we don’t have the capacity, that’s not how we do it at VCP. We said we’re going to figure it out. And that’s what this is.”