Veterans Community Project hoping to raise $10 million for new Navigation Campus expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few years from now, Veterans Community Project (VCP) hopes to streamline what too often can become a byzantine process for its clients in navigating the city’s assortment of services as they transition to civilian lives.

To accomplish this, the nonprofit recently undertook a $10 million capital campaign to expand and rehabilitate its footprint around the intersection of 89th Street and Troost Avenue, including its headquarters and village of 49 tiny homes.

A new facility, christened the Veterans Navigation Campus, is envisioned as a 3,000-square-foot addition to the VCP’s current 11,000-square-foot walk-in outreach center at the intersection’s northeast corner, in place of an auto repair shop.

The VCP intends the completed campus to serve as an entry point for clientele, with space for as-of-yet-unannounced local service provider partners to offer on-site assistance with financial management, job searches, mental health care access and other needs.

