Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Where to get free food (and more)

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

Several restaurants are showing thanks to Veterans by offering free items and meals. Veterans Day is celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11, this year.

Here are some of the locations offering freebies:

Restaurants

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Visit Applebee’s website for details.

California Pizza Kitchen: Choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full size salad and beverage from Veterans Day menu – all day.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Active duty and veterans can get free calamari with a purchase. A valid ID is needed. Visit Carrabba’s website for details.

Chili’s: Free dine-in meal from select menu items for all veterans and active duty – all day.

Cracker Barrel: Enjoy a free dessert. The offer is for active-duty military and veterans.

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active-duty, inactive military and veterans with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dunkin: Free donut for all veterans and active duty military – all day.

Golden Corral: Free dinner for veterans and active duty – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McDonald’s (all locations): Free breakfast or lunch sandwich to all veterans and active-duty personnel – all day, just show military ID.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.

Red Lobster: Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military personnel with a loyalty card can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30. Offer good for dine-in or takeout.

Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military members are invited to enjoy a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees.

Retail

Kohl’s: Take 30% off in-store as a thank you from Kohl’s. The retail store also offers a 15% in-store discount every Monday as part of their Military Mondays. Make sure to bring your Military ID.

Home Depot: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on select items during in-store purchases on Nov. 11.

Target: Veterans, military personnel and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase Nov. 3 -11 in-store and online. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and get verified for the offer.

Walgreens: The retailer is offering 20% off for military, veterans and their families Nov. 8-11. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 11-14 with proof of service.

Publix: Supermarket chain Publix is offering a 10% discount on Veterans Day for all active military personnel, retired service members and their families.