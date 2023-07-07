KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are now investigating a shooting last week as a homicide.

Officers responded to the shooting last Friday, June 30, just after 7 p.m. in the area of E. 59th Street and Wabash Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man on the sidewalk in front of a home. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital where he died days later from his injuries, according to KCPD.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Donnell Epperson.

Police say there is no one is custody at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.