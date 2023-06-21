KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man injured in a shooting nearly a week ago in Kansas City, Missouri has died, according to police.

KCPD officers responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, in the 1300 block of E. 89th Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found the shooting victim in a vehicle unresponsive. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries Tuesday, June 20. He has been identified as 42-year-old Ryan O. Bowman.

During the investigation police learned the shooting took place outside a convenience store near East 85th Street and Holmes Road.

A possible suspect was arrested and is awaiting formal charges from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.