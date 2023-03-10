KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A victim critically injured in a Kansas City, Missouri shooting earlier this week dies from his injuries just days later.

Kansas City police officers responded to a shots fired call just before 4 a.m. Monday, March 6 in the area of E. 35th Street and Prospect Avenue. The call was then later upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim unresponsive at the bus stop, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

KCPD detectives learned Thursday that the victim died from his injuries at the hospital. He has not been identified at this time.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.