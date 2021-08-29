Victim dies from injuries after shooting Saturday near 30th and Olive Street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim injured in a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City died overnight, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Officers responded just after 7:15 Saturday night to the area of 33rd and Wabash on the report of gunshots. As officers were investigating the area a second call came out of a reported shooting in the area of E. 31st Street and Olive Avenue.

Officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in front of a residence. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.