KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says the victim in a shooting earlier this week has died from his injuries.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of E. 113th Street and Bristol Terrace.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody without incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 9:40 a.m. Friday.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Sparkman.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.